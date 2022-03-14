Catherine “Kay” Maas

Catherine C. (Thompson) Maas, age 85, passed away at her home in Shrewsbury, MA on Friday March 4, 2022. She died of natural causes. She was known by her family and friends as Kay. Kay was born in January 1937 in Albert Lea, MN. She attended school in Albert Lea and earned a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University.

She was married to Stanley P. Maas and later divorced. Kay is survived by her three children, Douglas S. Maas of Sacramento, CA, David E. Maas of Shrewsbury, MA, and Katheryn C. Maas-Lawrence of Rolla, MO along with six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph T. Thompson and Frances C. (Walton) Thompson, and her sister Margaret (Thompson) Tennis.

Kay was actively involved in the Lutheran Church and volunteered in numerous organizations throughout her life. Most recently she was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Columbia, MO where she was known as “the Philosopher.” She is remembered by her family and friends as a woman of great strength, character and courage. A “spunky” lady, practical, determined, focused, and always looking for ways to help and do good. She was an avid reader and enjoyed travel both continental and international.

Visitation will be held at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea, MN on March 19, 2022 at 1 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m. Following the funeral, interment will take place at the East Freeborn Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that a tree be planted in Kay’s memory.