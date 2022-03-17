Chamber Agriculture Luncheon next week

The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce Agricultural Committee announced this week that the Annual Agriculture Luncheon will be held in person, once again, this year. The event is scheduled for noon March 22 at the Fairlane Building on the Freeborn County Fairgrounds.

The annual Agricultural Luncheon has been a tradition for over 40 years. As part of this annual meeting, the Agriculture Committee selects and recognizes the Freeborn County Farm Family of the Year and Farm Families of years past.

To be nominated, the Farm Family must be Minnesota food producers actively involved in agricultural production with one or more agricultural enterprises or have made significant short-term progress and/or innovative contributions with their agricultural endeavors. Winners are selected based on their commitment to enhancing and supporting the fields of agriculture and production and their involvement in their communities and/or related organizations.

Creating your preferred future

This year’s event will also feature guest speaker, Mike Kutzke. Kutzke is a speaker, trainer and lifelong learner. In a fun and fast-paced learning environment, his presentation will focus on the importance of recharging, self-care and staying motivated and engaged in your day-to-day experiences. The presentation will explore ideas to help you enjoy what you do while adding value to yourselves and those around you. Please come prepared to smile, laugh and enjoy the experience.

Kutzke is interested in technology, social media and how people and groups adapt to change. He has an M.S. degree in social sciences from North Dakota State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice from Minnesota State University Moorhead. He presents on a wide-range of topic areas and takes pride in his ability to blend humor, information and adult learning principles in his training events.

Tickets are limited and may be purchased at the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce, 132 N. Broadway Ave. in Albert Lea. For more information, call the Chamber at 507-373-3938.