Council approves new ward boundaries, polling locations

The Albert Lea City Council on Monday approved changes to boundaries for the 1st and 2nd wards, reaffirmed existing boundary lines for the remaining wards and set the polling places for each.

This was the first time the city has had to redistrict its council wards since 1992.

Redistricting is the process of redrawing the boundaries of election districts to ensure that the people of each district are equally represented. Local, state and federal government units consider redistricting for elected offices after the U.S. Census every 10 years.

Under the changes, the boundary adjustment switches the residents on the following streets from Ward 1 to Ward 2:

Elm Street, Belgrade Drive, North and West Trail Road, Itasca Road, 740th Avenue, Country Club Road and Edgewater Drive. It would also include portions of Martin Road, Richway Drive and Crescent Drive.

The polling places will be at the following:

Ward 1: Fairlane Building at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds, 1105 Bridge Ave.

Ward 2: First Lutheran Church, 301 W. Clark St.

Ward 3: United Methodist Church, 702 Highway 69 S.

Ward 4: Grace Lutheran Church, 918 Garfield Ave.

Ward 5: National Guard Armory, 410 Prospect Ave.

Ward 6: Assembly of God Church, 1540 S. Shore Drive

With the changes, the term for the Ward 1 council seat, currently held by Rich Murray, will end two years earlier than scheduled, and the Ward 1 councilor elected this year would serve two years, with the term returning to four years at the next election.

Councilors in wards 2, 4 and 6 are also up for election this year.

In other action, the council:

Approved an agreement with Bird Scooters through 2025 for use of the scooters in the city.

Amended the zoning and land use map for property annexed from Albert Lea Township on West Ninth Street near Wedgewood Cove. These three parcels will be zoned R-1 Single Family Residence District and a fourth parcel near Trail’s Travel Center, which will be zoned B-2 Community Business District.

Had a public hearing and ordered the improvement for the mill and overlay of Happy Trails Lane, as well as curb and gutter replacement. The project also includes bituminous surface installation on 209th Street from 777th Avenue to Freeborn County Road 38.

The estimated project cost is about $398,000.

Resident and business owner Rocky Trail said of the eight properties being assessed for the project, four belong to Trail’s. He questioned how his market value would increase with the project, as required by state statute for a special assessment. He referenced a MnDOT study that looked at how upgrading roads impacted local market values. According to the study, there was not a statistically different change in market value, he said.

Approved plans and specifications and ordered bids for reconstruction of portions of Pillsbury and Freeborn avenues.

The existing concrete and bituminous pavements will be removed and replaced with a bituminous surface on Pillsbury from Johnson to Sheridan Street and on Freeborn from Ramsey to Sheridan Street.

Estimated project cost is about $1.94 million.

Approved updates to the Broadway Ridge Grant Program.

The program provides assistance to owners of historic commercial property making facade improvements.

The amendment updates eligible expenses and matching expenses to lessen the burden of the application process, maximize the private investment into maintaining buildings, spur economic development, improve housing and prevent blight and revitalize the downtown, according to the resolution.

Amounts less than $25,000 would not require a public hearing.

Amended the city’s purchasing policy.

All claims over $25,000 will be presented at each council meeting except for claims related to payroll.

Items under the capital improvement plan will require council approval if the final amount if 20% over the original budgeted amount.

Any time a funding source is changed, it must be approved by the city manager. Projects requiring council approval shall have necessary funding changes documented in a resolution, and items in the capital improvement plan with an undetermined funding source require council approval before the start of the project.

Amended the city’s employee travel policy to change back to requiring individual meal receipts. The reimbursement rate will be set by the General Services Administration using standard rates for where the employee travels.

All travel requests must be approved by department directors, and expense forms have to be turned in no later than two weeks after the event.