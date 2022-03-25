Council to decide on taking proposals for skate park area, vacant lots in city

At its Monday meeting, the Albert Lea City Council will consider action that would encourage private development to add amenities or address the community’s housing shortage.

According to a press release, one resolution would authorize city staff to seek proposals for a private marina to replace the skate park and restrooms at the City Beach, 705 North Shore Ave. The beach would remain as a public park under the proposal, with the skate park moved to a different location. The goal is to enhance amenities on Fountain Lake by providing additional docking space, new restrooms and perhaps a restaurant.

The resolution also includes seeking proposals for vacant lots owned by the city, including three parcels along the north side of the 200 block of East Front Street, and one parcel each at the southeast and northeast corners of Belmont Street and Spark Avenue. The goals would be housing or supporting retail businesses, such as a grocery, for the Front Street properties; housing for the northeast Belmont property; and light industrial or warehousing for the southeast Belmont property.

“Our community is experiencing shortages of housing, warehousing and certain services along the lake front,” said City Manager Ian Rigg. “Advertising for proposals would be the first step in seeking private development for these properties. Many steps would follow, with opportunity for public input, with the council making the final decision on any proposal.”

The council will also consider a resolution to take action on four blighted properties the city acquired through unpaid taxes. The resolution would approve stabilizing a commercial building at 1039 Broadway Ave. S., and two houses at 728 S. Newton Ave. and 313 E. Eighth St. The end cost of stabilizing the buildings, such as repairing the roofs or foundations, is less than the cost of demolition. The goal is to clear the way for private parties to finish fixing up the structures for use or resale.

The fourth property, at 610 E. Fourth St., is too deteriorated to be saved, according to city staff, which recommend demolition. The goal for this property would be to sell the vacant lot for building a house.

Two studies in 2021 found that Albert Lea faces a critical housing shortage of all types, from apartments to single family homes, for all ranges of income.

“Our goal is to ensure safe, affordable housing for everyone. Our major employers are seeking additional employees, and to help their recruitment efforts, we need more housing,” Rigg said.

The Albert Lea City Council meets in the council chambers at City Hall, 221 E. Clark St., starting at 7 p.m. The meetings are open to the public, and are also available online by going to www.cityofalbertlea.org and clicking on “ALTV” in the upper right corner.