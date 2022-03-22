Court dispositions: Jan. 7-11, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

Jan. 7

Adam Ly Haas, 29, 705 10th Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed. Count 2: Theft – by swindle. Dismissed. Count 3: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement 30 days, credit for time served 30 days. Restitution $2.70. Fees $80. 

Kathryn Lynn Marks, 36, 915 Maplehill Dr., Albert Lea. 3/2/21 offense. Count 1: Felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Local confinement 9 days, credit for time served 9 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $150. Count 2: Misdemeanor drugs – possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 3: Petty misdemeanor drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. 12/25/20 offense. Count 1: Gross misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Misdemeanor unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle. Dismissed. Count 3: Misdemeanor drugs – possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 4: Petty misdemeanor drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. 

Shwe Thaung, 27, 717 Minnesota Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Prohibited possession of incapacitation device – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 21 months. Restitution $173.59. Fees $205. Count 2: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit check – misdemeanor. Sentences concurrent with one other. Count 4: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed. 

Jan. 10

Korrissa Robin Bordeaux, 44, 906 Eastgate Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – felony operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 64 months, stay for seven years. Supervised probation for seven years. Local confinement for 180 days, credit for time served one day. Fees $105. Count 2: Felony – DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. Dismissed. 

Jacob Alan Gardner, 35, 1106 Plainview Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Marivel Ramos, 46. Count 1: Drugs – second-degree felony – possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 48 months, stay for 48 months. Supervised probation for 10 years. Local confinement for 86 days, credit for time served 86 days. Fees $205. 

Tony James Joule, 30, NE 5418 25th Ave., Portland, Oregon. Count 1: Speeding – 94/70. Fees $220. 

Elliott Mohammad Norwood, 23, 1401 Woodland Dr. SW, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200

Cage Edward Rodewald, 25, 827 Willow St., Faribault. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Jan. 11

Brian Andrew Anderson, 45, MCF St. Cloud. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order – violate no contact order – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for time served 90 days. Fees $75.

