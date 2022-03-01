Duane Virgil Bartness

Duane Bartness, 90, of Northwood, IA, passed away peacefully at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, Iowa on Sunday, February 20, 2022. A Funeral Service for Duane will be held at 1 PM Friday, March 4, at Emmons Lutheran Church of Emmons, MN with Pastor Ryan Henkel presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Oaklawn Cemetery. Online Condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Duane was born on September 27, 1931, to Walter and Inanda (Warke) Bartness in Albert Lea, MN. Duane attended and graduated from Emmons High School. Duane married his high school sweetheart, Mary A. Paulson, on April 2, 1950, at Lime Creek Lutheran Church.

Duane and Mary raised two boys in Emmons, MN. Duane worked in farming and sales for many years and as a security and scale man with Rembrandt Enterprises. Duane loved sports, especially baseball and the Minnesota Twins. It wasn’t uncommon to finish grinding feed for the day and then driving to the Cities to watch a Twins game. He was also manager and catcher of the fast pitch softball team of the Emmons Lutheran Church and was proud of the two trips to the state tournament they qualified for.

Duane was an active member of the Emmons Lutheran Church. He loved to spend time with their grandchildren and attend as many of their activities as he could. Mary and Duane lived in Arizona for a period of time, but Emmons, MN was always their home.

Duane is survived by children, Lynn (Cyndy) Bartness, Bruce (Brenda) Bartness; grandchildren, Heath (Dainna) Bartness, Brooke (Adam) Beise; great grandchildren, Lydia, Harrison, Henry, Molly; brother-in-law, Carl Paulson; sister-in-law, Donna Hagen; and many other loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Duane is preceded in death by his wife, Mary; brother, Lyle Bartness; brother-in-law, Robert and his wife, Ida Paulson and three of their children, Tom, Robyn and Jeffrey; brother-in-law, Marlin Hagen, sister-in-law Barb Paulson; brother-in-law Dick Reeves; sister-in-law Margaret Bartness Reeves.