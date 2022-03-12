Duplicate Bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 11, 2022
Duplicate Bridge was played on Tuesday at the Austin Senior Center with nine teams playing. Winners were the following:
First was a tie: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland; Vandy Newman and Ron Peter
Third: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
Fourth: Barb and Orrin Roisen
Fifth: Larry Crowe and Bill Momse
Eleven teams played on Wednesdays; winners were the following:
First: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
Second: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland
Third: Lorraine Quinlivan and John Liesen
Fourth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
Fifth: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup