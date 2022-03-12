Duplicate Bridge winners announced

Duplicate Bridge was played on Tuesday at the Austin Senior Center with nine teams playing. Winners were the following:

First was a tie: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland; Vandy Newman and Ron Peter

Third: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Fourth: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fifth: Larry Crowe and Bill Momse

Eleven teams played on Wednesdays; winners were the following:

First: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Second: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

Third: Lorraine Quinlivan and John Liesen

Fourth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Fifth: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup