Duplicate bridge winners announced
Published 8:15 am Saturday, March 19, 2022
The Austin Senior Center announced winners of this week’s duplicate bridge.
Tuesday had four tables playing, and the winners were the following:
First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Second: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
Third: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland
Wednesday’s winners with nine teams playing were the following:
First: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
Second: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup
Third: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
Fourth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson