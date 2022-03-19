Duplicate bridge winners announced

Published 8:15 am Saturday, March 19, 2022

By Submitted

The Austin Senior Center announced winners of this week’s duplicate bridge. 

Tuesday had four tables playing, and the winners were the following:

First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Second: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Third: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Wednesday’s winners with nine teams playing were the following: 

First: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Second: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup

Third: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Fourth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

