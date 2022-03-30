Duplicate bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Duplicate players remain loyal to attendance at both Tuesday and Wednesdays games, starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Austin Senior Center.
On Tuesday, a Rose Creek team took first place and an Albert Lea team second.
Winners were the following:
First: John Liesen and Rick Stroup
Second: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
Third: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
Fourth: Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson
On Wednesday, a Mason City team took high score, with 11 teams playing;
First: Tom Flaherty andStan Schultz
Second: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
Third: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
Fourth: John Liesen and Lorraine Quinlivan
Fifth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland
This congenial group continues to invite all bridge players to come join either day, meet new friends and enjoy the company of old friends as we continue to play this competitive game of cards
All winners are congratulated regardless of placements or positions. Even non-winners enjoy the competition.