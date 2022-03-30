Duplicate bridge winners announced

Duplicate players remain loyal to attendance at both Tuesday and Wednesdays games, starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Austin Senior Center.

On Tuesday, a Rose Creek team took first place and an Albert Lea team second.

Winners were the following:

First: John Liesen and Rick Stroup

Second: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Third: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Fourth: Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson

On Wednesday, a Mason City team took high score, with 11 teams playing;

First: Tom Flaherty andStan Schultz

Second: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Third: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Fourth: John Liesen and Lorraine Quinlivan

Fifth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

This congenial group continues to invite all bridge players to come join either day, meet new friends and enjoy the company of old friends as we continue to play this competitive game of cards

All winners are congratulated regardless of placements or positions. Even non-winners enjoy the competition.