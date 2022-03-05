Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To Albert Lea Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Laskowske.

Congratulations to Albert Lea Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Laskowske, who this week was honored at the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners meeting with the annual Rose Olmsted Advocacy Award.

The award is named after longtime former Freeborn County employee Rose Olmsted, who was and continues to be a major advocate for people in our community and beyond.

Laskowske was particularly recognized for his advocacy work with the fire department in bringing better safety measures for his firefighters, as well as the new fire station.

He also played a major part in getting the Tigers sporting clay team up and running, as well as the Albert Lea Archery Club, and provides several types of service at his church.

Albert Lea has been lucky to have Laskowske in the community, and we think this award is well deserved.

To all of the area wrestlers participating in the Minnesota State High School League wresting tournament this week, as well as the Lake Mills boys basketball team, who will compete at state next week.

Hats off to the athletes from MR/USC, NRHEG and Albert Lea, who earned a place to compete at the state wrestling tournament this week.

To make it to the state tournament requires much hard work and dedication, and we were thrilled to see so many area wrestlers make it to this point this year.

There were five wrestlers from NRHEG, four from Albert Lea and seven from MR/USC.

Congratulations also to the Lake Mills boys basketball team, who earned another trip to state this year and will compete next week.

No matter the outcome, you all have much to be proud of.

To warmer weather.

It may not be 70 degrees and sunny, but we can still tell the temperatures are on the upswing this week as we move into spring.

Though we know in Minnesota anything is still possible — especially in the month of March — we’re glad to see the warm temperatures as we finish up another long winter.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 50s today, though rain and storms are likely, and will be in the 30s and 40s through Wednesday.

Let’s enjoy it while we can, as we’re sure winter is not over yet.