Emmons woman injured after pickup strikes tree

An Emmons woman was injured Saturday after her vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree in Wells.

Beth Marie Hagmann, 64, was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report stated Hagmann was driving a 2002 Ford F150 north on Minnesota Highway 22 near West Sixth Street in Wells at 2:18 p.m. Saturday when the crash occurred.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office and Wells Police Department assisted at the scene.

It was unknown if Hagmann was wearing her seat belt, and alcohol was not a factor.