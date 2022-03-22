Eric Stenseth. 52, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on March 20, 2022, in Iowa City. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Shores Event Center, 700 16th Street NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids.

Eric was born on April 24, 1969 in Minnesota. He grew up in Albert Lea, Minnesota and for the last 18 years lived in Cedar Rapids with his wife, Tracy Stenseth and children, Logan and Kendall.

Eric had a love for music and piano playing all throughout his life, and that love has been passed down and carried on by his two children. He will be remembered for his boisterous laugh and his talent for story-telling. Eric will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father Emil (Doc) Stenseth; and mother-in-law, Barbara Dohler. Eric is survived by his mother, Virginia Stenseth; sister, Valerie (Jeremy) Richter; wife, Tracy Stenseth, his two children, Logan and Kendall; and father-in-law, Royal (Monika) Dohler.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

