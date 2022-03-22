EST/ADAMS, G.
Published 9:19 am Tuesday, March 22, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN
DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 24-PR-22-342
In Re: Estate of Gloria Marie Adams, also known as Gloria M. Adams, Decedent.
NOTICE OF INFORMAL
APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Chad A. Adams, whose address is 705 9th Ave NW, Byron, Minnesota 55920, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Marken A. Busian
Registrar
Dated: March 16, 2022
Rebecca S. Mittag Court Administrator
Jamie A. Kyllo (MN# 59213)
Kyllo Law Office
202 W Clark Street
PO Box 181
Albert Lea Minnesota 56007
Telephone: (507) 373-4680
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Albert Lea Tribune:
Mar. 19 and 26, 2022
EST/ADAMS, G.