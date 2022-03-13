EST/DOWLING, R.

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN

DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 24-PR-22-281

In Re: Estate of Rosemary Caroline Dowling, also known as Rosemary C.

Dowling, Decedent.

NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated September 22, 2011. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Kelly L. Utpadel, whose address is 80371 320th Street, Ellendale, Minnesota 56026 and Hal J. Dowling, whose address is 615 6th Street E, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007, to serve as the personal representatives of the decedent’s estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representatives. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representatives must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representatives have the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. & 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: March 1, 2022

Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar

Rebecca S. Mittag Court Administrator

Jamie A. Kyllo (MN# 59213)

Kyllo Law Office

202 W Clark Street

PO Box 181

Albert Lea Minnesota 56007

Telephone: (507) 373-4680

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Albert Lea Tribune:

Mar. 5 and 12, 2022

EST/DOWLING, R.