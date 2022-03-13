EST/DOWLING, R.
Published 3:56 pm Sunday, March 13, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN
DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 24-PR-22-281
In Re: Estate of Rosemary Caroline Dowling, also known as Rosemary C.
Dowling, Decedent.
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated September 22, 2011. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Kelly L. Utpadel, whose address is 80371 320th Street, Ellendale, Minnesota 56026 and Hal J. Dowling, whose address is 615 6th Street E, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007, to serve as the personal representatives of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representatives. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representatives must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representatives have the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. & 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: March 1, 2022
Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar
Rebecca S. Mittag Court Administrator
Jamie A. Kyllo (MN# 59213)
Kyllo Law Office
202 W Clark Street
PO Box 181
Albert Lea Minnesota 56007
Telephone: (507) 373-4680
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Albert Lea Tribune:
Mar. 5 and 12, 2022
