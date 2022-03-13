PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN

DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 24-PR-22-280

In Re: Estate of James Allen Hanson, also known

as James A. Hanson,

Decedent.

NOTICE OF INFORMAL

APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Robert Hanson, whose address is 32 N Maple, PO Box 362, Conger, Minnesota 56020, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.

Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: March 7, 2022

Registrar

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Jamie A. Kyllo (MN# 59213)

Kyllo Law Office

202 W Clark Street

PO Box 181

Albert Lea Minnesota 56007

Telephone: (507) 373-4680

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Albert Lea Tribune:

Mar. 12 and 19, 2022

EST/HANSON, J.