EST/HOPPE, M.
Published 9:21 am Tuesday, March 22, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
Freeborn County
District Court
Third District
Court File Number:
24-PR-22-261
Case Type: Informal Probate
In re the Estate of MARK JEFFREY HOPPE, decedent
Notice of Informal
Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice
to Creditors (Without a Will)
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Judith Ann Hoppe
1447 Lincoln Ave
St. Paul Park MN 55071
763-310-5340
Wilma452@gmail.com
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitiled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. State. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 03/07/2022
Probate Registrar
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Albert Lea Tribune:
Mar. 19 and 26, 2022
