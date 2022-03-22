PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Freeborn County

District Court

Third District

Court File Number:

24-PR-22-261

Case Type: Informal Probate

In re the Estate of MARK JEFFREY HOPPE, decedent

Notice of Informal

Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice

to Creditors (Without a Will)

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:

Judith Ann Hoppe

1447 Lincoln Ave

St. Paul Park MN 55071

763-310-5340

Wilma452@gmail.com

as Personal Representative of the Estate of the decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitiled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. State. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 03/07/2022

Probate Registrar

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Albert Lea Tribune:

Mar. 19 and 26, 2022

EST/HOPPE, M.