EST/JONES, J.
Published 9:20 pm Saturday, March 5, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COUNTY OF MOWER
PROBATE COURT DIVISION
Court File No. 50-PR-22-279
IN RE: ESTATE OF John W. Jones, Deceased
ORDER AND NOTICE
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ADJUDICATION
OF INTESTACY,
DETERMINATION
OF HEIRSHIP AND
APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE IN
UNSUPERVISED
ADMINISTRATION AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of March, 2022 at 10:30 o’clock a.m, a hearing will be held in the above named Court at 201 2nd Ave., NE #3, Austin, Minnesota, 55912 by Zoom for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship and for the appointment of Michael G. Jones whose address is 125 7th St. NW, Blooming Prairie, MN 55917 as personal representative of the estate of the above named decedent in supervised administration, and any objection thereto must be filed with the Court. There will be no in person appearances.
That, if proper, and no objections are filed, said personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Upon completion of the administration, the representative shall file a statement to close the estate and shall distribute the estate to the persons thereunto entitled as ordered by the Court.
Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.
Dated 02/16/2022
BY THE COURT:
JUDGE
Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator
Jason J. Iacovino
P O Box 818; 415 E. Main Street
Blooming Prairie MN 55917
Telephone Number: 507-583-6663
Attorney Registration Number: 0386770
Albert Lea Tribune: Feb. 26 and Mar. 5, 2022
EST/JONES, J.