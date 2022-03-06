EST/JONES, J.

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

COUNTY OF MOWER

PROBATE COURT DIVISION

Court File No. 50-PR-22-279

IN RE: ESTATE OF John W. Jones, Deceased

ORDER AND NOTICE

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ADJUDICATION

OF INTESTACY,

DETERMINATION

OF HEIRSHIP AND

APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE IN

UNSUPERVISED

ADMINISTRATION AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of March, 2022 at 10:30 o’clock a.m, a hearing will be held in the above named Court at 201 2nd Ave., NE #3, Austin, Minnesota, 55912 by Zoom for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship and for the appointment of Michael G. Jones whose address is 125 7th St. NW, Blooming Prairie, MN 55917 as personal representative of the estate of the above named decedent in supervised administration, and any objection thereto must be filed with the Court. There will be no in person appearances.

That, if proper, and no objections are filed, said personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Upon completion of the administration, the representative shall file a statement to close the estate and shall distribute the estate to the persons thereunto entitled as ordered by the Court.

Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.

Dated 02/16/2022

BY THE COURT:

JUDGE

Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator

Jason J. Iacovino

P O Box 818; 415 E. Main Street

Blooming Prairie MN 55917

Telephone Number: 507-583-6663

Attorney Registration Number: 0386770

Albert Lea Tribune: Feb. 26 and Mar. 5, 2022

EST/JONES, J.