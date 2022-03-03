False unemployment claim filed and other reports
Published 10:42 am Thursday, March 3, 2022
Police received a report at 9:52 a.m. that someone had filed for a false unemployment claim under an Albert Lea resident’s name.
3 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Robert Dean Campbell, 70, on a warrant at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday at 1225 Madison Ave.
Police arrested Amanda Sue Hunter, 24, on a local warrant at 6 a.m. Wednesday at 404 Fountain St.
Police arrested Johnna Faye Vanguiler, 35, on a Washington County warrant at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday after a traffic stop near the intersection of Blake Avenue and East Main Street.
Snowmobile stolen
Deputies received a report at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday of a 1998 Ski Doo snowmobile taken at 27358 850th Ave., Hollandale. The theft reportedly occurred in the last hour.
Medication missing
Police received a report at 11:56 a.m. Wednesday of a bottle of medication that was missing at 920 W. Front St.
1 arrested for domestic assault
Police arrested Wyatt Gregory Reed, 19, for misdemeanor domestic assault at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday at 818 Jefferson Ave.
Phone reported stolen
Police received a report at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday of a phone that was stolen in January at 1704 Johnson St.