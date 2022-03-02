FC/FOX, L.
Published 11:50 am Wednesday, March 2, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 20, 2007
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $65,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Louise Fox, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo
Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: June 25, 2007 Freeborn County Recorder
Document Number: 469696
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp.
Dated: January 21, 2020
Recorded: January 23, 2020 Freeborn County Recorder
Document Number: A541213
And assigned to: US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust
Dated: August 27, 2021
Recorded: September 16, 2021 Freeborn County Recorder
Document Number: A550863
Transaction Agent: Not Applicable
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable
Lender or Broker: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Residential Mortgage Servicer: Fay Servicing, LLC
Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Freeborn
Property Address: 614 Freeborn Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007-3603
Tax Parcel ID Number: 34.180.0930
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 3, Block 4, First Home Addition and lying and being in the City of Albert Lea, County of Freeborn and State of Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $69,752.19
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 31, 2022 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Law Enforcement Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on September 30, 2022, or the next business day if September 30, 2022 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: February 14, 2022
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 045062F01
Albert Lea Tribune: Feb. 16, 23, Mar. 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2022
