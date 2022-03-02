FC/FOX, L.

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 20, 2007

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $65,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Louise Fox, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo

Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: June 25, 2007 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: 469696

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp.

Dated: January 21, 2020

Recorded: January 23, 2020 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: A541213

And assigned to: US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust

Dated: August 27, 2021

Recorded: September 16, 2021 Freeborn County Recorder

Document Number: A550863

Transaction Agent: Not Applicable

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable

Lender or Broker: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Fay Servicing, LLC

Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Freeborn

Property Address: 614 Freeborn Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007-3603

Tax Parcel ID Number: 34.180.0930

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 3, Block 4, First Home Addition and lying and being in the City of Albert Lea, County of Freeborn and State of Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $69,752.19

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 31, 2022 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Law Enforcement Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on September 30, 2022, or the next business day if September 30, 2022 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: February 14, 2022

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 045062F01

Albert Lea Tribune: Feb. 16, 23, Mar. 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2022

FC/FOX, L.