Firearms safety classes will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. April 6, 13, 20 and 27, as well as May 4 at the Albert Lea Moose Club in the back room. A parent or guardian is requested for registration, and a copy of a birth certificate must be provided.

For more information, call Charlie Schmidt at 507-874-3296, Nate Kuiper at 507-318-8185, Dave Dahl at 507-297-5092 or Amanda Vonhagen at 507-606-1833.