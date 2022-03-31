Firefighters on scene of fire at Dave Syverson Ford

Albert Lea firefighters are battling a fire at Dave Syverson Ford.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire, at 2310 E. Main St., at about 8 p.m. All shifts of Albert Lea firefighters were called in.

Smoke could be seen coming out of the main building, and the fire appears to be in the body shop area in the back.

Clarks Grove and Glenville fire departments have been called in for mutual aid.

