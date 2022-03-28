Funk a finalist for Stillwater superintendent job

Last Thursday board members for Stillwater Area Public Schools ISD #834 selected a list of seven finalists to interview for the district’s permanent superintendent position. Among them is a familiar face, Mike Funk.

Funk currently serves as superintendent of Albert Lea Area Schools.

The Stillwater superintendent is currently filled by interim Malinda Lansfeldt.

Lansfeldt is also a finalist for the permanent position, along with Edward Bennett, a former principal at Omaha Central High School in Nebraska; John Bezek, principal at Prior Lake High School; Noel Schmidt, superintendent at Rock Ridge Public Schools in Virginia, Minnesota; Eric Schneider, chief academic officer of EdIncites in Chanhassen; and Steve Troen, director of teaching and learning at Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District #196 in Rosemount.

Interviews were scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today and Tuesday in the boardroom at the Oak Park Building. They are open to the public and will be posted to the district’s website on Wednesday.

Second round interviews for finalists are scheduled for April 7. Members expect to approve a contract for a permanent superintendent on April 14.