Funk advances to second round of interviews for Stillwater job

Albert Lea Area Schools Superintendent Mike Funk was selected as one of four finalists from an original pool of seven candidates who interviewed for the superintendent position at Stillwater Area Public Schools ISD #834 Monday and Tuesday.

The second round of interviews are scheduled for April 7, starting at 5:30 p.m. All interviews will be held at the Oak Park Board Room and are open to the public, and interviews will be recorded and posted to the district’s website. They will not be livestreamed.

Other finalists include Malinda Lansfeldt, the interim superintendent for Stillwater Area Public Schools; Noel Schmidt, superintendent at Rock Ridge Public Schools in Virginia, Minnesota; and Steve Troen, director of teaching and learning for Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan ISD #196.