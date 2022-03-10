Gerald Zabel

Gerald Elmer Zabel, age 85, of Wells, MN died Saturday March 5, 2022 at Parkview Care Center in Wells, MN. A celebration of life will be held Friday March 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Peace United Church of Christ in Minnesota Lake, MN. A public visitation will be held Thursday March 10, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells, MN (789 Business Park Drive Wells, MN) and will continue one hour prior to the service at church. The family prefers memorials to Camp Cuyuna Alumni Association and the Wells Lions Club. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.brussheitner.com to leave online condolences.

Gerald Elmer Zabel was born November 12th,1936 in Mankato, MN to Gearhardt and Winifred Abbott Zabel. Gerald grew up on a farm in Minnesota Lake, was active in the FFA and proud of showing hogs at the Minnesota State Fair as a youth. After high school, Gerald joined the Army. He was then joined in marriage to Jeannine L Lembke on October 7th, 1956. He farmed, worked for Bruce Spencer House Moving, L & R Soft Water, Del Monte, and Stokely. He worked part time driving fork lift in a warehouse for Del Monte until he was 80.

He was a volunteer. He volunteered for Wells HRA Board, Church Council at Peace UCC in Minnesota Lake where he was President for many years. He was a past Commander at the Wells American Legion, he held many positions in the Wells Lions club as well as Lions District 5M2. He helped start the Keister and Minnesota Lake Lions Clubs. He was a Cubmaster and Scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts of America. He earned many awards in Lions and Scouting, including the Melvin Jones Award and Silver Beaver Award.

Left to mourn his loss are his sons Terry (Lana Hollerud), Barry (Joyce Lewer) and son in law Dean Steckelberg; grandchildren: Aubrey Steckelberg, Tanner Steckelberg, Trevor (Danielle) Zabel, Courtney (Cory Reger) Zabel, Sarah Zabel and Brook (Samantha) True; great-grandchildren: Tashina Barta, Noalin Nordaas, Alexander Norman, Griffin Norman, Carly Reger and Cayden Reger; sisters: Willa Engelrup, Pamela DeMarce (Larry Schmidt), and Patricia (Larry) Thompson; brother-in-law Emil Hueper; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Jeannine, daughter Shera, sister Sharon Hueper, and grandsons Beau Zabel and Benjamin Steckelberg.