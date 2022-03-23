Harold Lee Christensen, age 64, of New Richland, MN, passed away on March 20, 2022.

He was born on December 11, 1957, to Harvey Lowell and Alice in Albert Lea, MN.

Lee married the love of his life, Diane at the little brown church in Iowa on July 18, 1987. He was employed at Brown Printing for 35 years and later was a meat cutter at Wagner’s.

He loved to drag race, go on numerous cruises, road trips, Wii bowling with his grandson, Brady and enjoyed rides on his side by side with Diane.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Christensen; children, Kimberly (Tim Schumacher) Ahlman, Heather (Matt Johnson) Allen, Jenny (Brendan) Beckham; grandchildren, Fred (Kristen) Allen, Chastin Allen, Taylor Arnold, Haley Allen, Tori Arnold, Bayley Cook and Brady Beckham; great grandchild, Sebastian Allen; siblings, Nancy (Donald) Sickels, Scott Christensen, George Jr (Anne) Johnson, Mark Christensen and many nieces and nephews.

Lee is preceded in death by, parents, Harvey Lowell and Alice Christensen; sister, Connie Monson; brother, Darrell Christensen; stepfather, George Johnson; father-in-law, Bud (Diane) Strauss; and mother-in-law, Sally Strauss

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.