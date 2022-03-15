Items stolen from storage unit and other reports

Police received a report at 9:21 a.m. Monday of multiple items stolen from a storage unit at 601 Pilot St.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Frank Lucellerson Undra Tubbs, 46, on probable cause for driving while intoxicated and refusal to test after a vehicle reportedly hit a pole at the Clark gas station at a high rate of speed at 4:57 a.m. Monday at 701 S. Broadway.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 8:14 a.m. Monday at 1820 Margaretha Ave. The theft occurred on Saturday morning.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Donicio Jeremiah Madrigal on a local warrant at 9:36 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Krystal Kaye Montgomery on a local warrant at 3:32 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.