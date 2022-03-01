Jacob Cornick

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 our son and brother Jacob Del Cornick “Jake” passed away tragically and unexpectedly at the age of 21 at his home.

Jake was born February 1, 2001 to mother, Melissa Henrickson and father, Hugh Cornick. He was raised by his mother and father in Albert Lea along with his brother, Hugh Benjamin Cornick, Jr. “Ben”.

Jake had a relentless passion for fitness, MMA, and Flips n Tricks. He inspired many people with his passion. Jake loved his family of pets including Oppenheimer The Destroyer “Oppie”, Alabama Blue “Blue”, Bella, Beauregard “Bo”, Duffy, Pancakes and Kit Kat. Jake had one true love, Andrea Minehart. They spent 5 years together. One of Jacob’s lifelong goal was to tap out dad in Ju Jitsu. This was quite a challenge for Jake because dad was A lifelong martial artist and cage fighting veteran. He was 50lbs bigger and much more experienced. Jake pursued this goal relentlessly until he achieved it at only 17.

Jake was preceded in death by cousin, Edward; grandmas, Debbie and Bernie; best childhood friend, Josh Hurza; and pets, Oppie and Blue.

Jake is survived by his mother, Melissa Henrickson and her partner, Jessy Kelly; father, Hugh Cornick and his partner, Connie Kvam; brother, Ben Cornick and his partner, Tania Laynez; brother, Michael Sande; aunts and uncles, Kristin and Brent, Tricia and Brandon, Angie and Brad, and Wendy; grandfathers, Hugh and Roger; grandma, Cleo; and cousins, Kylee, Emilee, Jackson, Brooklyn, Joshua, Ari, Addy, Landon, Brittney, Lindsey, Logan and Brandi.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Our family would like to thank everyone for their generous cards and donations made on Jakes behalf. Our world is forever darkened, and the sun will never shine as bright as before. Until we meet again our son and brother Jacob Del Cornick. May you ollie the moon, kick flip the sun, and do back flips in Heaven. Love You Forever son.