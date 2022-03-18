James Duane Colstrup, 65, of Albert Lea, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 in Rochester. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2PM on Friday, March 25 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home with Rev. George Marin presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior. Online condolences may be left atwww.bayviewfuneral.com.

James Duane Colstrup was born on April 2nd, 1956 to Albert and Opal (Knutson) Colstrup. He grew up and attended school in Albert Lea, MN. After high school, James kept himself busy with his painting business, being a member of the Masonic Lodge of Albert Lea, participating in re-enactments throughout the United States and spreading his joy for music down at Eddie’s bar in Albert Lea with his friends.

James is survived by his daughters, Madison (Nic) and Samantha; his sisters Susan (Chuck), Mary (Karl); Grandchildren Reyna, Christian, Easton and Remi; and many nieces and nephews.

James is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.