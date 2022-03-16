JeVonne “Toots” Norine (Flaten) Budach, 85, of Glenville, MN, passed away on Monday, March, 14, 2022 at Thorne Crest Senior Living. A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Friday, March 25, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Glenville with Rev. Dale Svendsen presiding. Visitation will be held from 5-7PM on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Glenville and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be immediately following the service at First Lutheran Cemetery of Glenville. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

JeVonne was born on May 24, 1936 to Norance and Gladys (Bergo) Flaten in rural Joice, Iowa. JeVonne and her family moved to the Albert Lea area where she attended school. She married Roger Rayman on December 21, 1952 at First Lutheran Church in Glenville. To this union five children were born. They resided on the family farm outside of Myrtle, MN. They later divorced. On June 3, 1978, Jevonne was united in marriage to Robert Budach. The couple resided in Glenville until Bob’s passing in 2007.

JeVonne worked as a teller at Citizen’s State Bank in Glenville retiring at the age of 76. She was a great mother and loved attending sporting events and other activities in support of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. JeVonne loved watching the Twins and Gophers. Bob and JeVonne loved traveling and attending different casinos. Bob and JeVonne loved to go out dancing, attending different card clubs, and bowling leagues.

JeVonne is survived by her five children, Daniel (Kathy) Rayman, Craig (Marcia) Rayman, Jeff (Micki) Rayman, Lisa (Dan) Ziebell, Laurie Lundmark,13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; step children, Debbie (Steve) Delger, Michael (DiAnn) Budach, Daniel (Jill) Budach, Gregory (Michelle) Budach; brother, Clair (Sharon) Flaten; nieces, Stephanie Rykkeli, Melisa Harman; nephew, Steve Flaten; special friends, Pranter family; and many other loving relatives and friends.

JeVonne is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Budach; granddaughter, Shanna Rayman; step granddaughter, Jessica Budach; step grandson, Ryan Budach; parents; brother, Thomas (Mary Ann) Flaten; special friend, Roger Pranter; friend David Bolhuis.

JeVonne was a very special woman who left an imprint on everyone who was a part of her life. She loved spending time and being around family. JeVonne will be dearly missed.