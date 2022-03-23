Justine M. Van Ryswyk, age 86, of Albert Lea, passed away on March 18, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Justine was born on April 6, 1935, to Julius and Stella Hoverson where she grew up on a dairy farm near Twin Lakes, MN.

She married the love of her life, Duane Van Ryswyk at Round Prairie Lutheran Church in 1954.

Justine enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing, spending time with her grandchildren, and great grandchildren and shopping with her girls and sisters for birthday celebrations.

Justine was a kind, unassuming and generous soul who will be missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Tamara) Van Ryswyk of Albert Lea, Randy (Charmain) Van Ryswyk of Albert Lea, Vicki (Greg) Hereford of North St. Paul, Linda Wayne of Owatonna, William (Kim) Van Ryswyk of Rapidan and Shelly (Clint) Tagtow of Rochester; grandchildren, Jim (Heather Langlie) Van Ryswyk, Marisa Jensen, Noah Christopherson, Chrissy (Tanner) Ponting, Trevor (Jennifer Harkner) Van Ryswyk, Liz (Jeff Pankratz) Hereford, Katy (Justus) Ogeto, Jessie Hereford, Lyn (Emily) Wayne, Dustin (Sadie Kubat) Wayne, Alex (Claire) Wayne, Jared (Ashlie Wiens) Van Ryswyk, Jacob Van Ryswyk, Sarah Van Ryswyk, Teagan Tagtow and Holly Tagtow; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sisters, Harriet Nelson and Rita (Brad) Nelson; brother, Gary (Diane) Hoverson.

Preceded in death by, her husband, Duane “Dude” Van Ryswyk; parents, Julius and Stella Hoverson; brother, Dennis Hoverson and special friend, Leonard Stevens.

Funeral Service 11 am, Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 10 am. Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN.

Special thanks to Jennifer Harkner for her loving care of our mom during the last few weeks of her life.