Lake Mills superintendent to step down in June

Chad Kohagen, current superintendent for Lake Mills Community School, is leaving. Members of the district’s board of education were made aware on Feb. 23. Kohagen will finish his contract with Lake Mills, and his final day will be June 30.

“A unique opportunity arose for him and his family to relocate closer to where they’re from originally,” said Casey Singelstad, a board member for the district. “When Chad came to the Lake Mills school district he was previously a principal in the Oelwein district, which is near where his family is based out of, and an opportunity arose for him to take the superintendent position at Jesup [Community School District].”

Following the announcement, board members talked with other school board presidents in the area to gauge what types of processes they went through during their hirings.

Ultimately, members reached out to Grundmeyer Leader Services, a search-firm in the area that specializes in seeking out candidates for administrative positions within schools in Iowa. They immediately advertised the position on Feb. 25, one day after the board accepted Kohagen’s resignation.

Dave Versteeg, the retiring superintendent at Mason City Community School District, is helping with the search.

Before the board decides on a new superintendent, a stakeholder survey — available to students, staff, parents and community members — can be found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScrTctbpEe6Z34uoK3lajZwo5IjP2BgmW-ri4B-4bpX7znyvA/viewform. The survey is to assist board members in setting priorities for the next superintendent and ensure his/her priorities are aligned with what constituents want.

The district has also been advertising the position through the local newspaper and social media. They’ve sent notifications directly to students, staff and parents via email and texts, and they sent notifications during conferences.

The board will meet this Thursday, where Grundmeyer will present a full summary of the survey as well as the applicants. Members will then go into closed session to determine which candidates will do screening interviews, which will happen March 31. That same day, finalists will be determined for an April 12th interview, with the intention of determining their next superintendent the same day and releasing a public announcement a few days later.

“That’s a multi-step process that will unfold that day … ” Singelstad said. “We’re currently working on formulating interview teams which include a wide array of individuals [and] will include current administrators. It’ll include a variety of staff members, a few students as well as a variety of parents and community members.”

Applications will be accepted through Sunday, and can be found several different ways, the most common through either Grundmeyer Leader Search or Teach Iowa. The link is www.applitrack.com/grundmeyerleadersearch/onlineapp/JobPostings/view.asp?FromAdmin=true&AppliTrackJobId=342.

“The board feels very confident in the process that’s playing out to move forward to really find not only a very qualified applicant, but truly the best fit for our district moving forward,” she said. “We’re looking forward to the process that’s about to unfold and the opportunity that we have to find the next leader of our district.”

Kohagen is currently in his seventh year with Lake Mills.