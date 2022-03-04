Laptop stolen and other reports

Police received a report at 1:14 p.m. Thursday of a laptop that was stolen from the UPS drop box near the intersection of South Newton Avenue and East William Street.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Deputies arrested Marisa Elizabeth Calderon on an arrest and detain hold at 4:54 p.m. at 411 S. Broadway.

Man arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Travis Allen Cameron, 42, on two local warrants at 1502 Eberhart St.

Theft by fraud reported

Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 9:09 p.m. involving a possible online scam of two elderly residents.