Larry G. Lembke, age 81, of rural Alden, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at his home.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Conger. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Bonnerup Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Larry was born February 8, 1941 in Albert Lea to August and Bernice (Abbe) Lembke. He was raised on the family farm in rural Alden and is a 1959 graduate of Alden High School. He then joined the US Army, serving as a tank gunner in Germany. Upon his return, he moved back home to farm, living on the family farm until his passing. He was a member of the church council, and he enjoyed spending the summer watching his Bluebirds and Martins. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brother and other family, watching movies, cooking fish and desserts, and visiting with friends.

Left to remember Larry are his sister, Marlene (Lowell) Klukow; sister-in-law Janice Lembke; nieces and nephew: Michelle (Rick) Bellrichard, Lisa (Kermit) lverson, Jeff (Allison) Lembke, and Jill Lembke; great nieces: Breanna (Joe) Bellrichard, Dr. Abigail (Gunner) Askegaard, Kathryn Iverson, Bryn Evans, Avery Lembke and Maggie Evans; and aunt Phyllis Brandt.

He is preceded in death by: his parents, brother James and great-nephew Brian Bellrichard.