LeAnn K. Faith, 55, of Lyle, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Owatonna Hospital.

LeAnn was born on August 28, 1966, in Paxton, IL, to Frank and Ruby Ann (Collins) Johnson, the youngest of 5 children. She spent the first part of her childhood in Tucson, AZ and in 1974, the family moved to Iowa, where she grew up and graduated from Expo Alternative High School in Waterloo

While working at a meat processing plant, she met the love of her life, Ricky Faith. After he spent a fair amount of time pursuing her, Ricky proposed to LeAnn in the cafeteria and on August 16, 1991, they were wed. They then raised two wonderful children, Billy and Amber. The family would move to the Albert Lea area in 1998, and again in 2008.

LeAnn was a rock and the anchor of her family. She made her life about her family and found great fulfillment in being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed being around her friends and loved to talk. Everyone enjoyed her company and would come to her for help and support. She had a gift for looking out for others.

Music was a large part of LeAnn’s life. She loved classic and Southern Rock and used it to help her get through the good and bad times. She was an avid writer, creating her own poetry. She loved partying, laughing, and playing pranks on those she loved.

Left to cherish LeAnn’s memory is her husband, Ricky; her children, Amber and Billy; her grandchildren: Aurora, Abram, and Bailey; and her brothers: Richard, Joey, and David Johnson.

A Celebration of Life will take place at the VFW in Waterloo, Iowa on March 19 @ 4 PM.