Lent services now offered

Ascension Lutheran Church (1101 S. Highway 69) and Christ Episcopal Church (204 W. Fountain St.) are hosting morning and evening community worship services every Wednesday, now through April 6. Each Wednesday morning at 11 a.m., a community worship service will be held at Ascension. Following each morning service, a soup lunch will be served. All are welcome. The only cost is a free-will donation, should you so choose.

The evening worship service at 7 p.m. alternates location each Wednesday, at Christ Episcopal Church on March 16 and March 30, and at Ascension Lutheran Church on March 23 and April 6. Additionally, the March 16 service is preceded by coffee and dessert at 6 p.m. The March 30 service is preceded by a soup supper at 6 p.m.

Each week will feature a particular spiritual practice, most of which began as structured exercises in the monastic tradition (for example, Lectio Divina, or sacred reading). The goal is to support personal and communal spiritual exercises that benefit well-being, inner peace, and contentment.

For more information, call Ascension at 373-3408 or Christ Church at 373-3188.