Letter: Bidenomics

Before voters make the choice of who to vote for in November, I suggest taking a look at the economy, your wallets, your bank account and the numbers I am about to give you.

Inflation is up 7.9% going on 8% since last year

Gas prices are up 38% from last year

Electricity prices are up 9%

Meat, poultry and fish prices are up 13%

Milk prices are up 11.2%

Egg (eggs) prices are up 11.4%

Shoe prices are up 7%

Coffee prices are up 10.5%

Why has inflation skyrocketed? Why have prices skyrocketed? Biden/Harris disastrous policies such as: (1) shutting down businesses, mandating masks and mandating a vaccine to businesses and hardworking Americans just to fulfill a scare tactic far left political agenda and to make the medical community happy. (2) Shutting down our homegrown and homebuilt oil pipelines. Did you know that Russia produces 670,000 barrels of oil per day that (Biden/Harris are so dependent on), but did you know that the Keystone Pipeline would have produced 830,000 barrels of oil per day here in the USA.

Are you better off with Biden/Harris than you were with Trump? Are you better off with Democrats controlling our government? Disastrous economic policies this past year should say the answer.

End of discussion.

Tony Schoepf

Albert Lea