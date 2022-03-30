Letter: Do your part as citizens to keep storm drains clean

Spring is in the air, and the lakes are starting to open up. But as I drive around Albert Lea, it’s sad to see the amount of litter that has collected on the road, ditches, sidewalks and storm drains in our city this winter. There is hope, and it does my heart good to see people with their children and/or grandchildren out picking up litter and instilling into them that we need to be good stewards of our environment.

As the weather begins to warm, it might be a good idea to get a pickup stick along with a pair of gloves and garbage bags and go out in your neighborhood and pick up some litter that has accumulated over winter and put it in the garbage. The best part about it is that it gets you out to enjoy the spring weather and it’s good exercise — along with doing something good for the environment and helping to beautify our city. Over spring break, my wife and I were out in the 6th Ward picking up litter and cleaning off storm drains to keep garbage from entering the lake. One of the added benefits is that we are able to visit with citizens of the area and we get to hear stories of how they have taken their children/grandchildren out in the past and cleaned up the area they live in.

The Shell Rock River Watershed District is doing a good job as it continues to work hard on projects that are making a difference in the health of our lakes and streams in the area. Let’s give them a hand by doing our part as citizens by helping in keeping our storm drains clean and picking up litter and making Albert Lea as beautiful as it can be.

Mike Lee

Albert Lea