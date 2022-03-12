Letter: Let’s find a way to get dredging done

This is a response to the recent letter to the editor. We need to complete the Fountain Lake dredging project. Albert Lea is a jewel, and while there are many reasons we all enjoy living here, Fountain Lake gifts our community with its most enduring feature.

When we drive or bike around the lake any day throughout the year, we see our neighbors fishing, picnicking, swimming, rollerblading or just plan celebrating their lives on or by the water. Who isn’t moved viewing or strolling out to Katherine Island. Edgewater Park, which has hosted family picnics for generations, could be listed as one of the most beautiful settings in a state that is blessed with an abundance of gorgeous recreational areas for its residents.

Thousands upon thousands of dollars will be saved by completing this important project now. Removing all the dredging equipment, piping, etc., is extremely costly. Reinstalling yet again all the equipment needed to finish the job would be another unnecessary major expense.

Yes, let us find a way to get this done now. I have spoken with our local leaders as well as our state representatives. They, like all the rest of us, need to know how important completing this dredging project is to us Albert Leans. Let us please help them help us.

Contact:

• Peggy Bennett: 651-296-8216

• Gene Dornink: 651-296-5240

• Andy Henschel: 507-377-5785

Thank you.

John Romer

Albert Lea