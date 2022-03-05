Letter: The Biden and Harris State of the Union

If you are unvaccinated, or if you do not believe in the vaccine, or you do not wear a mask then you do not believe in science. Vaccine mandates and mask mandates are beneficial even though you cannot mandate what type of car a person must buy.

Transgenders can compete in sports that are/is not their biological gender.

Law enforcement officers are racist and should be defunded.

Illegal immigration and not securing our borders including letting tons of drugs come through is acceptable.

Record high inflation is acceptable. Prices that nobody can afford is great for the economy.

Record high unemployment due to making more on unemployment and/or mandating the vaccine to business is great economics and great for business.

Record high gas prices are acceptable. After all we cannot have our own oil pipelines.

Weak leadership across the country and across the world is acceptable. After all, Russia should be allowed to invade Ukraine without any repercussions from our leaders.

Did I miss anything? I hope each and every one of you who voted for Biden and Harris are happy with the mess that they created because it is on each of you as well.

Tony Schoepf

Albert Lea