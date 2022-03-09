Letter: Who are Democrats these days?

In my youth there was a political party called the Democratic Farmer Labor Party. The main concern of this party was the welfare of this country’s farmers and blue collar workers.

Neighborhood and family gatherings welcomed Republicans and Democrats alike. Politics was always a topic of discussion. Oh yes, it could get very vocal, however, when it was time to go home everyone shook hands and agreed that the conversations were thought-provoking and enjoyable.

This was a period in history where neighbors knew their neighbors and were willing to lend a hand in time of need regardless of political affiliations.

Over the past 65 years, the DFL has slowly evolved into the Democratic Socialist Party. Farmers were cast off decades ago. While Democratic leaders claim to represent blue collar workers, they are lying. If you’re a loyal union member you need to realize the open border policies your leaders are promoting will destroy your standard of living. Wages will be stagnant as illegal immigrants willing to work for less compete for your jobs. Your tax dollars will be used to support those who refuse to work. The blue-collar middle class will be ravaged.

About half the country votes as Democrats. The anti-American radical left-wing socialists make up less than 10% of the party. The other 90% are loyal American moderates, many make up much of the silent majority and are uncomfortable with the their party’s leadership, but afraid to speak up for fear of being ostracized. They continue to vote as Democrats because they feel empathy for the poor, support their union, have been indoctrinated by college instructors, listen to their case workers, or that’s how their fathers and grandfathers voted.

The socialist Democrat is often an angry in-your-face malcontent. It is almost impossible to have a civil discussion with one.

Political discussions are now discouraged at neighborhood and family gatherings. Social media is monitored, often censored and can be brutal on dissenters. If we can’t discuss the issues that divide us at the grassroots, how can we resolve them at the national level?

Asking a Democrat what they stand for will often result in a diatribe about the need to care for the downtrodden. Point out that from my observation most of the downtrodden reside in major cities that have been under the control of the Democratic Party for decades, have Black mayors, Black city councils, Black police forces, Black teachers, the poorest schools and highest crime rates, and you’ll often get a blank stare like you’re stupid. The response you will often receive is, “It’s your fault because you are a racist White Supremacist.”

The radical left support the criminals who riot, burn, pillage, murder and create mayhem at will. However, it’s not the criminals’ fault for they are the victims of society’s racist policies.

The socialist Democrat supports the woke ideology, critical race theory, cancel culture, Black Lives Matter, White Supremacists theory and the LGBT movement. The goal of these ideologies is to divide America.

Don Sorensen

Albert Lea