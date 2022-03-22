Man arrested for domestic assault and other reports

Police arrested Alvin Hernandez Jr., 49, for domestic assault-strangulation at 5:04 p.m. Monday at 808 Ramsey St.

Attempted break-in reported

An attempted break-in of a barn was reported at 12:53 p.m. Monday at 1633 Hammer Road in Albert Lea.

Damage reported to cabin

Deputies received a report at 1:06 p.m. Monday of damage that was reported to a cabin at 13197 690th Ave. in Emmons.

Lawn reported on fire

Police received a report at 1:16 a.m. Monday of a lawn that was on fire at 1408 Frank Hall Drive. The person who reported the incident said they believed someone threw a firework on the lawn.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Joshua Dean Lee, 40, on local warrants at 8:30 a.m. Monday at 408 S. Broadway.

Juvenile cited for assault, disorderly conduct

Police cited a juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.