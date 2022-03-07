Man arrested for DWI, other charges

Police arrested Thomas Glen Karau, 59, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated, third-degree test refusal and driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety after a traffic stop at 8:50 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Frank Avenue and East Front Street.

Juvenile cited for marijuana, e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 10:35 a.m. Friday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

1 cited for misuse of 911 system, disorderly conduct

Police cited Nyamouch Jock Kuey, 28, for misuse of the 911 system at 4:58 a.m. Saturday at 204 Charlotte Ave. She was cited for disorderly conduct at 2:41 p.m. Saturday at 404 Fountain St.

Clothes reported stolen

Clothes were reported stolen from a residence at 2:18 p.m. Saturday at 1710 Canary Drive.

Man arrested for disorderly conduct

Police arrested Michael Andrew Hanson, 39, for disorderly conduct at 12:27 a.m. Sunday at 134 W. William St.