Man arrested for DWI, other charges

Published 9:32 am Monday, March 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

Police arrested Thomas Glen Karau, 59, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated, third-degree test refusal and driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety after a traffic stop at 8:50 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Frank Avenue and East Front Street.

 

Juvenile cited for marijuana, e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 10:35 a.m. Friday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 

 

1 cited for misuse of 911 system, disorderly conduct

Police cited Nyamouch Jock Kuey, 28, for misuse of the 911 system at 4:58 a.m. Saturday at 204 Charlotte Ave. She was cited for disorderly conduct at 2:41 p.m. Saturday at 404 Fountain St. 

 

Clothes reported stolen

Clothes were reported stolen from a residence at 2:18 p.m. Saturday at 1710 Canary Drive. 

 

Man arrested for disorderly conduct

Police arrested Michael Andrew Hanson, 39, for disorderly conduct at 12:27 a.m. Sunday at 134 W. William St. 

 

More News

A profession of helping people on their worst days

Work underway on Emmons vets memorial

Hospice workers in the area share dedication to both their profession and their patients

Meet Albert Lea’s new officers

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials