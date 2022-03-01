Man pleads guilty to setting fires following Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS — A Rochester man who fled to Mexico with his wife after being charged with setting fire to a St. Paul school and two stores during the unrest that followed the death of George Floyd has pleaded guilty to arson.

Jose Felan Jr., 35, entered the plea in federal court last week in connection with the fires set on May 28, 2020, three days after Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis. Sentencing for Felan has not been set.

Felan and 23-year-old Mena Dyaha Yousif were detained by authorities in Mexico after the U.S. Marshals Service located them in February 2021.

Felan was accused of setting fire to Gordon Parks High School, a Goodwill store in the same block as the school, and 7 Mile Sportswear.

A third defendant accused of setting fire to the school, Mohamed Hussein Abdi, and Felan were captured on surveillance video, according to the criminal complaint against Abdi.

The 20-year-old Abdi was sentenced in early February to five years of probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit arson. He also was ordered to pay more than $34,000 in restitution for the damage he and Felan caused.