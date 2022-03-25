Marjorie J. Wendelboe

Marjorie Jane (Folie) Wendelboe, age 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines with family by her side.

Marjorie was born March 18, 1935 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Mervel Carlyle Folie and Theresa Nette (Jacobson) Folie. She married Jerald Morris Wendelboe.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, dancing, family gatherings, reminiscing, sharing stories, small talk, and making sure that nobody ever left her house hungry.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her son, Douglas Wendelboe of Des Moines, IA; siblings, Mervel (Beverly) Folie of Clarks Grove, MN, David (Kathy) Folie, and Dorothy Callahan (Earl DeRaad), all of Albert Lea, MN; granddaughter, Heather (Bill) Shafer; and great-grandchildren Billy and Jesse of Ankeny, IA.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband Jerald in 2018; her parents; daughter, Lorrie Canny; son, Michael Wendelboe; sisters, Barbara Folie and Betty Dohlman; and brothers, Lyle, John, and Paul Folie.

Visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m., on Saturday the 23rd of April, 2022 with funeral service following at 2:30 p.m., at Hamilton’s Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. She will (at a later date) be interred next to her husband, Jerald, at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in her name.

