Mary Ann Strehlow, age 62, of Albert Lea, passed away on March 17, 2022, after battling with diabetes for 55 years and 3 transplants.

Mary was born on September 27,1959 to Albert J. and Helen Mae Strehlow in Albert Lea, MN. She graduated from Albert Lea high school and a member at Trinity Lutheran Church.

She held various jobs at Holiday Inn-as a catering director, Carlsen’s Company, Skyline Liquor, Plaza Landscaping and Arrow Printing.

Mary loved her pets, and good wine and Elvis Presley. For her 40th birthday, she fulfilled a lifetime dream of going to Graceland with her brother Tom.

She is survived by her brothers, Tom (Marlene) Strehlow and Jim Strehlow; nieces and nephews. Kris Strehlow, Keith (Shantie) Strehlow, Kate (Craig) Rosell, Chrissy Roth and Robert Strehlow; numerous nieces and nephews and her 2 kitty cats, Bailey and Ellie.

A private burial will be held at a later date in Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family, c/o Bonnerup Funeral Home.