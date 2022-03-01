Mary R. (Harty) Spellman ”Rita” age 93 of Rosemount, passed away on February 27, 2022. Born December 3, 1928 in Albert Lea, MN. Preceded in death by husband Richard “Dick” Spellman; parents Dennis and Mary Harty; brothers Dick, Jerry, Chuck and Ted Harty; and sister Joan Barrus. Survived by daughters Kathy (David) Bollig of Lakeville, Maureen (Steve) Jensen of Woodbury; grandchildren Kristin (Guy) Willeford, Sean Jensen and Erin Bollig (Mason Buesgens). After several moves to different states and areas in Minnesota, Dick and Rita made their home on Lake Minnetonka, first in Mound and then finally on Shady Island where they greatly enjoyed living on the lake. Following Dick’s retirement, they would split their time between Apple Valley, MN and Cocoa Beach, FL where they would spend their winters enjoying the warm weather and life on the beach. They moved back to Minnesota full time, settling in Rosemount to be near family. Rita was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She is lovingly remembered for her kindness, generosity and sense of humor. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 AM Thursday March 3, 2022 at the St. John Neumann Catholic Church,4030 Pilot Knob Rd., Eagan, with visitation starting at 9 AM. Interment fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special thank you to the caring staff at Boutwells Landing and Optage Hospice for the care given to Rita.

White Funeral Home 952-469-2723

Condolences:

www.whitefuneralhomes.com