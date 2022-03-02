My Point of View: Hagedorn loved all people he represented in Congress

My Point of View by Aaron Farris

A little less than two weeks ago, we lost one of the most kind, smart and genuinely humble men I’ve ever known. Jim Hagedorn was an incredible man who touched the lives of so many and left this world having given infinitely more than he took. For many of us at the Freeborn County Republican Party, Jim was more than our Congressman that we campaigned for; he was our friend.

I remember one time while campaigning with Jim in Jackson, I inadvertently locked my keys in my car. This had never happened to me before and I didn’t really know what to do, so I called Jim who was only a couple minutes away and asked him what to do. I think he thought I was joking at first. Jim made it over and we decided the only thing to do would be to call a towing company to come break into my car and get my keys. While I was on the phone, laughing at myself for such a stupid mistake, Jim was taking pictures and laughing as well, telling me “now we’ll never forget this.” When the towing guy got my keys out of my car, I was getting ready to pay when Jim told me “No, you’re here for me I’ve got this.” I objected, but he insisted and paid the $40 bill. Jim was so selfless and cared so deeply for everyone that helped him and got to know him along the way. We laughed about that stupid mistake a lot, and hopefully we picked up a couple votes as well.

One time while I was door knocking with Jim, we came across a voter who, let’s just say, didn’t give us the warmest reception. As we were walking away to the next house, Jim turned to me and said with a chuckle “Well … I’d say she’s a definite maybe.” Jim never missed the hilariousness in any situation and always looked at things from a bright and shining perspective, and never held grudges against those with different values than his own.

At the 2019 Governor’s Fishing Opener, which was held in Albert Lea, myself, Jim, then-Freeborn County GOP Vice Chairman Robert Hoffman and Freeborn County GOP Treasurer Angie Hoffman went to The Iron Skillet after the ceremony concluded. It just so happened to be Mother’s Day, and our waiter wished Angie a happy Mother’s Day. We were all a little confused, then when the waiter came back, I think he recognized that. So, he pointed at me and asked Angie “Isn’t that yours?” I’m really happy Jim got to enjoy Angie’s first and probably only Mother’s Day with all of us.

I first met Jim at the 2018 Freeborn County Fair, and I still can’t believe everything that’s happened since then. Countless days of door knocking, making phone calls, traveling to every part of the district with Jim and so much more. Through all of that, you truly saw his true character. You saw more than a Congressman, you saw a friend — someone that you trust. Someone who genuinely cared for others and was never in it for himself or the glory but rather for the people he loved. The guy everyone saw on TV or on the stage of his many town halls was the exact same guy you got when you were having a private conversation with him. Jim was never fake and was always very clear and concise with people about his positions even when he knew he was talking to someone who disagreed.

So many of us already miss Jim, and when we got the news our hearts shattered. It’s still at the point where none of it seems real, because you can’t believe someone that good can be gone just like that. Jim was only 59 but did so much good with that time and touched the lives of so many people that we will never forget the kind of person Jim Hagedorn was.

Over the last four years, I’ve written a number of columns in this paper making the case for why people should vote for Jim and about the great things Jim did as a Congressman. I never thought I would be writing this type of column, especially so soon.

Jim loved the people of southern Minnesota. If you’re reading this as someone who never voted for Jim and was never going to vote for Jim, know that he loved you as well, and was proud to represent you in Congress.

As we grieve the loss of anyone in our lives, it’s always helpful to think about the good times and remember everything they’ve done to make us the people we are today. Jim, we already miss you greatly. Please pray for Jim’s family and friends.

Aaron Farris is the vice chairman of the Freeborn County Republican Party.