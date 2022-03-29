Nancy Elaine Frazier, 61, of Albert Lea, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 at her home the Morning View REM home. A Funeral Service will be held at 2PM on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Faith Baptist Church in Albert Lea with Rev. Dwight DePenning presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery of Glenville, MN. Online condolences may be left at www. bayviewfuneral.com.

Nancy was born on June 9, 1960 in Albert Lea to Maurice and Marlene (Vierkant) Frazier. Nancy lived at home with three younger siblings and parents. She also lived at a few homes in Cambridge, Faribault, Rochester, and Albert Lea. Nancy worked at Cedar Valley Services until her retirement in 2005.

Nancy truly loved music of any kind. She could sit for hours listening to music in the summer breeze feeling the sun on her face while swinging in the park. She loved her special fudge sundaes with mom and dad. Nancy loved singing nursery rhymes and having a cold diet pepsi. Nancy had her own special mannerisms and communicated with her own idioms understood by family and those who cared for her which brought joy to our hearts.

Nancy is survived by her parents, Maurice and Marlene; sister, Cindy Peterson; brother, Mike (Connie) Frazier; sister; Sue (Rich) Lackey; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other loving relatives and friends.

Nancy is preceded in death by her grandparents, Milton and Hazel Frazier and George and Gladys Vierkant.

Our precious Lord, gave our family the special gift of our dear Nancy. She was a true blessing to her loving family and caring staff. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Morning View. The family of Nancy appreciates all of your loving care and kindness.