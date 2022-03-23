National Legion commander to visit three posts in the area

The national American Legion commander will tour the 1st District in April.

Paul E. Dillard will stop at American Legion posts in Dodge Center, Owatonna and Austin.

People are encouraged to show Dillard and the national American Legion staff support for their efforts to maintain and grow support for veterans.

Dillard will be at Dodge Center Post 384 at noon April 12; at Owatonna Post 77 at 6 p.m. April 12 and at Austin Post 91 at 8 a.m. April 13.

People who would like to attend should call 507-259-7241 for the Dodge Center visit; 507-213-7517 to attend the Owatonna post; and 507-437-1151 to attend the Austin visit.