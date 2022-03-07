NRHEG places 3 of 5 wrestlers at state

The NRHEG wrestling team sent five wrestlers to the state tournament over the weekend and ended up with three competitors on their respective medal stands.

Senior Ralph Roesler wrestled at 195 pounds and finished as the runner up. Roesler started the tournament with a big 11-6 decision win in the first round and followed that up with a narrow 3-1 overtime win in the quarterfinals. In the semis, Roesler picked up a quick first-period fall over his opponent to earn his way to the championship match. In the title match, Roesler fell victim to a first-period fall ending his season with a 45-3 record and a second-place finish.

Junior Makota Misgen also finished runner up in his weight class of 285 pounds. Misgen picked up tight decision wins in the first, second and third rounds, 1-0, 3-2 and 5-1, respectively. In the championship match, it came down to an ultimate tie-breaker, one that Misgen came out on the losing end of, ending his season with a 42-7 record and a second place finish.

The Panthers final place winner was Annabelle Petsinger who participated in the inaugural girls state tournament. Annabelle Petsinger lost her opening round matchup in a 7-4 decision, but pinned her opponent in the consolation rounds to take third place overall.

Also wrestling for NRHEG was senior Nikolas Petsinger who finished with a tournament record of 2-2 and an overall season record of 39-9.

Freshman Ben Hagen also made the tournament at 220 pounds, dropping his first two matches and ending his season with a 15-12 record.